WASHINGTON, Oct 19 Singapore remained the world's easiest place to do business for the sixth straight year in the World Bank's "Doing Business" report, while Morocco showed the most improvement in pro-business reforms.

Following is a list showing the top 20 countries according to the latest version of the study released on Wednesday. COUNTRY CURRENT RANK PREVIOUS RANK NO.OF REFORMS Singapore 1 1 0 Hong Kong (China) 2 2 2 New Zealand 3 3 1 United States 4 4 0 Denmark 5 5 1 Norway 6 7 0 Britain 7 6 1 South Korea 8 15 3 Iceland 9 13 2 Ireland 10 8 0 Finland 11 14 1 Saudi Arabia 12 10 1 Canada 13 12 1 Sweden 14 9 0 Australia 15 11 1 Gerogia 16 17 4 Thailand 17 16 1 Malaysia 18 23 3 Germany 19 19 0 Japan 20 20 0 TOP 10 COUNTRIES WITH BIGGEST IMPROVEMENT IN RANKINGS COUNTRY CURRENT RANK PREVIOUS RANK Morocco 94 115 Moldova 81 99 Macedonia 22 34 Sao Tome and Principe 163 174 Latvia 21 31 Cape Verde 119 129 Sierra Leone 141 150 Burundi 169 177 Solomon Islands 74 81 South Korea 8 15 Armenia 55 61 Colombia 42 47

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Andrew Hay)