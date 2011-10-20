WASHINGTON, Oct 19 Singapore remained the
world's easiest place to do business for the sixth straight
year in the World Bank's "Doing Business" report, while Morocco
showed the most improvement in pro-business reforms.
Following is a list showing the top 20 countries according
to the latest version of the study released on Wednesday.
COUNTRY CURRENT RANK PREVIOUS RANK NO.OF REFORMS
Singapore 1 1 0
Hong Kong (China) 2 2 2
New Zealand 3 3 1
United States 4 4 0
Denmark 5 5 1
Norway 6 7 0
Britain 7 6 1
South Korea 8 15 3
Iceland 9 13 2
Ireland 10 8 0
Finland 11 14 1
Saudi Arabia 12 10 1
Canada 13 12 1
Sweden 14 9 0
Australia 15 11 1
Gerogia 16 17 4
Thailand 17 16 1
Malaysia 18 23 3
Germany 19 19 0
Japan 20 20 0
TOP 10 COUNTRIES WITH BIGGEST IMPROVEMENT IN RANKINGS
COUNTRY CURRENT RANK PREVIOUS RANK
Morocco 94 115
Moldova 81 99
Macedonia 22 34
Sao Tome and Principe 163 174
Latvia 21 31
Cape Verde 119 129
Sierra Leone 141 150
Burundi 169 177
Solomon Islands 74 81
South Korea 8 15
Armenia 55 61
Colombia 42 47
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Andrew Hay)