The United States should
take the lead and break the long tradition of an American always
heading the World Bank, Nigerian finance minister and a nominee
for the top post Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said on Monday.
Speaking after a "marathon" three-and-a-half-hour interview
by the World Bank board, Okonjo-Iweala said the decision on who
leads the global development institution should go to the
candidate with the best skills for the job.
During her interview with the board, Okonjo-Iweala said she
did not ask for the support of countries but pressed them to
ensure that the selection process was open and merit based.
Under an informal agreement between the United States and
Europe, an American has always headed the World Bank and a
European has led the International Monetary Fund since their
founding after World War Two.
Rising economic powers such as China, India and Brazil have
called for an end to the long-standing tradition and are
demanding more influence in global finance institutions.
Okonjo-Iweala, who left a top post at the World Bank last
year for a second stint as Nigeria's finance minister, is up
against former Colombian finance minister Jose Antonio Ocampo
and U.S. nominee Korean-American health expert Jim Yong Kim.
Ocampo and Kim are set to be interviewed by the 25-member
World Bank board on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.
It is the first time that candidates from developing
countries have challenged Washington for the top post.
"Somebody has to break this" agreement, Okonjo-Iweala told
an event hosted by the Center for Global Development and
Washington Post. "Therefore, who is the leader in this world?
The U.S. is looked on for that leadership," she added.
The board is set to decide through consensus on a new
president of the World Bank on April 16. Kim is likely to
succeed Robert Zoellick as World Bank president given the U.S.'s
large voting bloc and support by European allies.
Okonjo-Iweala dismissed the argument by some U.S.
politicians that the United States would stop financing the
World Bank if a non-American took the reins of the institution.
She said she would use her "persuasive powers" to convince
Congress to keep funds flowing to the World Bank.
"You cannot look at global governance in the same old way
and should recognize the changing constellation of powers,"
Okonjo-Iweala said. "I do not believe that if we ignore this
reality we can really have global governance that works because
these countries will not feel valued in the global system."
Okonjo-Iweala said her vision for leading the World Bank was
influenced by her own life story of growing up in a village in
Nigeria and her experiences as an international economist.
"It is not good enough to say you know about poverty. You
have to live it," she said.
As head of the World Bank, Okonjo-Iweala said she would
focus on job creation, which was a problem facing both rich and
poor countries alike.
"Across the globe, policymakers are grappling with one
problem, and that is the problem of job creation," she said, "I
have yet to meet a single poor person who did not want the
dignity of a job."
She said her experience as finance minister and as managing
director of the World Bank gave her unique insights into the
complex problems facing emerging market and developing countries
in Asia, Africa and the Middle East.
She said the World Bank should also focus more on helping
developing countries build roads, railway systems and power
grids to help their economies grow, and it should invest more in
education, health and gender issues.
She said complex global problems facing developing countries
required a World Bank that could respond quickly and creatively
to the needs of the poor.
"We need a Rolodex of experts that we can call on very
fast," she said. "The bank needs to be fast in delivering
knowledge. Middle-income countries are no longer willing to wait
when they need a question answered."
While working at the World Bank, Okonjo-Iweala said she
compiled a list of 11 issues that frustrated her the most about
the institution, which she shared with the board during her
interview on Monday.
On her list of frustrations was the lack of data to make
vital decisions on poverty reduction in low-income countries.
