BARCELONA, April 8 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The World
Bank Group plans to invest more of its funds to help developing
countries adapt to the impacts of climate change, in an effort
to stop extreme weather and rising seas from making poverty
worse.
In a climate change action plan released late Thursday, the
bank said it would bring early warning systems to an extra 100
million people in 15 developing countries, and social safety
nets to protect an additional 50 million people by 2020.
The bank will also develop plans for adjusting agriculture
to climate shifts in at least 40 countries through measures like
hardier seeds, farming methods that capture carbon, and
energy-efficient irrigation systems.
"If we don't act, climate change threatens to drive 100
million more people into poverty in the next 15 years," said
John Roome, World Bank Group senior director for climate change.
"The action plan will allow us to help developing countries
more quickly, and in the areas where support is most needed,
such as disaster preparedness, social protection and coastal
protection."
Other activities in the plan include providing five more
countries with national-level insurance against disaster risk.
The bank will also pilot a new approach in 15 cities to make
them safer by integrating infrastructure, land use planning and
disaster risk management.
REBALANCING INVESTMENT
Over the last five fiscal years, the group has committed
more than $50 billion to climate-related activities through over
900 projects.
Of that sum, 73 percent was allocated to reducing emissions
through investments in renewable energy, energy efficiency and
changes to urban transport and railways.
Only 27 percent was focused on helping people and countries
adapt to a changing climate.
The split reflects a common bias in climate finance that
many development experts say needs to be corrected.
In the action plan, the bank said its climate portfolio
would be rebalanced, "putting a greater focus on adaptation and
resilience", although it did not state a specific proportion.
The bank reconfirmed plans to increase the climate-related
share of its overall investment from 21 to 28 percent by 2020,
with total financing of potentially $29 billion per year by that
date, including $13 billion leveraged from the private sector.
Its new strategy seeks to help developing countries deliver
on national plans to curb emissions and adapt to a warmer world,
which they submitted for the Paris climate deal agreed in
December.
"We are moving urgently to help countries make major
transitions to increase sources of renewable energy, decrease
high-carbon energy sources, develop green transport systems, and
build sustainable, liveable cities for growing urban
populations," said World Bank Group President Jim Yong Kim.
The bank said it aims to support developing nations in
adding 30 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2020, enough to power
150 million homes, and will design sustainable forest management
strategies for more than 50 countries.
The group, which has been criticised in the past for backing
fossil fuel infrastructure, will adopt a new approach to taking
climate change into account in its work, extending screening for
climate risk to all its operations in early 2017, it said.
