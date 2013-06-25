CORRECTED-Bank of Israel under fire over decade-long currency intervention
* Central bank has bought more than $70 bln sin shekels since 2008
WASHINGTON, June 25 The head of the World Bank said on Tuesday that the global lender needs "to be ready to move" to ensure developing nations have access to capital, which is becoming more costly as interest rates rise in anticipation of less monetary stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
"We've already seen interest rates in some developing countries go up," World Bank President Jim Yong Kim told reporters after a talk on the bank's goal of reducing extreme poverty to 3 percent by 2030. "There's a tremendous amount of concern about what could happen."
"We just have to be ready to move and try even harder to make sure that capital is available for the kinds of infrastructure investments developing countries need," Kim said.
* Central bank has bought more than $70 bln sin shekels since 2008
* Airbnb files to say it raised about $1 billion in equity financing
* banks and insurance companies announce canadian business growth fund of up to $1 billion