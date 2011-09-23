* Region's mild recovery threatened by euro zone crisis
* Risks come from exposure to Greek, Italian banks
* Region's 2011 growth seen at 4.3 pct
By Lidia Kelly
WASHINGTON, Sept 23 The euro zone debt crisis
threatens the mild recovery underway in emerging European and
Central Asian nations, the World Bank said on Friday, adding
that main risks for parts of the region come from their
exposure to banks in cash-strapped Greece and Italy.
"The region has strong financial linkages to Western
Europe, which were source of growth. These linkages were a very
big positive in the 2000-2008 period," Philippe Le Houerou, the
World Bank's vice president for the ECA region, said during a
briefing.
"But they are now becoming sources of vulnerabilities for
our countries."
The ECA region, which includes 30 countries, stretches
from Poland and the Balkans through Ukraine and Russia to the
post-Soviet republics in Central Asia.
"Given the importance of the Greek banks in the Balkans and
the Italian banks in Central Europe any problem that they may
have could have direct effects in those countries," Le Houerou
said.
Greek and Italian banks own about 60 percent of Bulgaria's
total banking system assets and more than a third of Albania's,
according to the World Bank. Nearly half of Croatia's banking
assets belong to Italian banks.
"There is a risk that problems in the Southern European
zone will spillover and weaken the financial sector and slow
down growth first in the Western Balkans, then possibly in
Central Europe and then maybe in Eastern Europe and even
Russia," Indermit Gill, the World Bank's chief economist for
the region, said.
Some of the French, Austrian and Swedish banks that are
active in Emerging Europe also have exposure in Ireland and the
troubled countries of the southern part of the euro zone.
"The problem is not the long term," Gill said. "The problem
is how disruptions will be managed in the short-term."
Contagion effects in the ECA region can also be triggered
by weaker economic prospects in some of the euro zone's strong
economies, such as Germany, which would dampen demand for
exports from the ECA region, the World Bank said.
The World Bank envisages the ECA region gross domestic
product will grow 4.3 percent this year, slowing from 4.5
percent last year and one of the slowest expansions of any
developing region.
(Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Neil Stempleman)