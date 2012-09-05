(Clarifies in paragraph 3 that Basu will remain Cornell
professor)
WASHINGTON, Sept 5 The World Bank on Wednesday
named Kaushik Basu, an Indian national who previously advised
the Indian government, as its chief economist, placing a
candidate from an emerging market country in a key position at
the global development lender.
Basu, who was most recently chief economic adviser to the
government of India, is the World Bank's second chief economist
from a developing country. He replaces Justin Lin, a citizen of
China, whose term expired on June 1.
Basu, who holds a Ph.D. from the London School of Economics,
is on leave from his position as a professor of economics and
international studies at Cornell University in New York. He
previously founded the Centre for Development Economics at the
Delhi School of Economics.
Emerging market countries have long pushed for more clout at
the poverty-fighting World Bank and its sister institution, the
International Monetary Fund.
Starting from October, Basu will serve under new World Bank
President Jim Yong Kim, a Korean-American and who took the helm
of the World Bank two months ago.
"Kaushik brings first-hand experience from a developing
country and will be a terrific asset to the institution," Kim
said in a statement.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov, editing by Leslie Adler)