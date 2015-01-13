By Anna Yukhananov
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 13 The World Bank on Tuesday
lowered its global growth forecast for 2015 and next year due to
disappointing economic prospects in the euro zone, Japan and
some major emerging economies that offset the benefit of lower
oil prices.
The global development lender predicted the global economy
would grow 3 percent this year, below a forecast of 3.4 percent
made in June, according to its twice-yearly Global Economic
Prospects report.
World GDP growth will reach 3.3 percent in 2016, as opposed
to a June forecast of 3.5 percent, before dipping to 3.2 percent
in 2017, it said.
"The global economy is at a disconcerting juncture," World
Bank chief economist Kaushik Basu told reporters. "It is as
challenging a moment as it gets for economic forecasting."
The world economy has been more sluggish than expected since
the 2007-2009 global financial crisis.
The World Bank said strong growth prospects in the United
States and Britain separated them from other rich nations,
including members of the euro zone and Japan, which continue to
face anemic economies and deflation fears.
"The global economy is running on a single engine, ... the
American one," Basu said. "This does not make for a rosy outlook
for the world."
Among emerging markets, Brazil and Russia in particular
weighed on the bank's global growth predictions, along with
China, which is in a managed slowdown as it transitions away
from an investment-led growth model.
Basu said India's economic growth should finally catch up to
China's next year and in 2017, at a clip of about 7 percent.
Like other forecasters, the World Bank predicted the roughly
60-percent drop in global oil prices since June of last year
should be a net positive for the world economy, boosting
oil-importing countries.
But while the World Bank expected oil prices to stay low
this year, it said the positive price shock could take several
years to feed into its growth outlook, while increasing
short-term market volatility and reducing investments in
unconventional oil such as shale and deep sea oil.
The immediate impact of lower crude prices was limited to a
0.1 percentage point boost to the global outlook this year, the
World Bank said.
Falling oil prices could also depress inflation around the
world. Fears of deflation, along with overall gloomier global
prospects and stagnant U.S. wages, could encourage the U.S.
Federal Reserve to raise interest rates more slowly than
anticipated, Basu said.
