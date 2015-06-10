By Anna Yukhananov
| WASHINGTON, June 10
WASHINGTON, June 10 The World Bank on Wednesday
cut its global growth outlook for this year and urged countries
to "fasten their seat belts" as they adjust to lower commodity
prices and a looming rise in U.S. interest rates.
Kaushik Basu, the World Bank's chief economist, said the
Federal Reserve should hold off on a rate hike until next year
to avoid worsening exchange rate volatility and crimping global
growth.
In its twice-yearly Global Economic Prospects report, the
global development lender predicted the world economy would
expand 2.8 percent this year, below its 3 percent prediction in
January.
It said low commodity prices, especially the roughly 40
percent drop in oil prices since last year, had hurt commodity
exporters more than anticipated. The World Bank also warned
countries to prepare for higher U.S. interest rates, which would
raise borrowing costs for developing economies.
"We at the World Bank have just switched on the seat belt
sign," Basu said in a press conference in Washington. "We are
advising nations, especially emerging economies, to fasten their
seat belts."
Basu said lower commodities prices eventually should help
global growth, and the World Bank kept its global growth
forecasts unchanged for next year and 2017.
It also predicted that India would be the fastest-growing
major economy for the first time this year, growing at a rate of
7.5 percent, up from the previous forecast of 6.4 percent.
But the World Bank cut its 2015 growth forecast for
developing countries to 4.4 percent, from 4.8 percent in
January, pointing to the drag of expected recessions in Brazil
and Russia.
It also lowered the growth outlook for the United States to
2.7 percent this year, from 3.2 percent in January, and to 2.8
percent next year, from a previous forecast of 3 percent. The
U.S. economy slumped at the beginning of 2015 due in large part
to bad winter weather, a strong dollar, port disruptions and
deep energy sector spending cuts.
"If I were advising the U.S. Fed, I would recommend that
(higher rates) happen next year instead of late this year," due
to the mixed economic picture, Basu said, adding that it was his
own view rather than that of the World Bank as a whole.
"My own concern is that a relatively early move (in U.S.
rates) could cause an exchange rate movement, strengthening of
the dollar, which will not be good for the U.S. economy" and
have negative repercussions for other countries, he said.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Paul Simao)