WASHINGTON Feb 14 The World Bank approved
on Tuesday a $240 million loan to help Egypt develop the Giza
North power project as it strives to meet growing demand for
electricity.
The funding is part of a $600 million loan approved by the
World Bank in June 2010 for the Giza North project near Cairo.
"The project is the most effective way to quickly strengthen
the ability of the power sector to cover the gap in electricity
supply and serve more than five million households," the World
Bank said in a statement.
In 2010, the World Bank said the project involved a 1,500
megawatt gas turbine power plant, which would use natural gas as
the main fuel and light diesel oil as a back up. It will be
operated by the Cairo Electricity Production Company.
The World Bank said on Feb. 2 that it was in talks with
Egypt on a $1 billion budget support loan.
(Reporting By Lesley Wroughton)