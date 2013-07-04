SANTIAGO, July 4 The World Bank hopes to
continue its programs in Egypt following the military ousting of
the country's first democratically elected leader, bank
president Jim Yong Kim told reporters on Thursday during a visit
to Chile.
The bank, which Kim said has a $4.7 billion loan program for
Egypt, is still trying to understand the situation in the
country, he added.
"Our hope is that we'll be able to continue with our
programs to provide essential services and essential support,"
said Kim, flanked by Chile's president and finance minister.
"We really urge everyone to stay calm and to have a
dialogue, and to move as quickly as possible to having real
elections," he added.
The head of Egypt's Constitutional Court, Adli Mansour, was
sworn in as interim president on Thursday, a day after the army
ousted President Mohamed Mursi. Speaking at the Constitutional
Court in Cairo, Mansour said he planned to hold new elections,
but did not specify when.
"We're in the middle right now of trying to understand just
what did happen and what the legal status is of the government
that's in place," Kim said.