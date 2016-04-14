BARCELONA, April 14 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The World
Bank and other major development banks are investing far too
little in getting electric power to poor people around the
globe, and should allocate at least half their energy budgets to
such projects, environmental groups said on Thursday.
Some 1.1 billion people, one in seven of the world's
population, still lack access to electricity. New global goals
agreed this year set a target for everybody to have access to
"affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy" by 2030.
In a report issued as the World Bank spring meetings began
in Washington DC, the Sierra Club and Oil Change International
said top development banks had made little progress in their
overall contribution to achieving that goal in the past two
years.
"For far too long, massive centralised power plants and
expanding the grid have been the default approach in addressing
energy poverty - a strategy which has clearly failed to reach
the world's poorest," said Alex Doukas of Oil Change
International.
The African Development Bank and the Asian Development Bank
dedicated the highest proportion of their energy portfolios to
energy access, at just over a quarter each in the three fiscal
years 2012 to 2014, according to the report.
The World Bank allocated 10 percent of its energy investment
to access over that period, while the Inter-American Development
Bank's share was just under 6 percent, the report showed.
"There's still time to reach the world's goal of eliminating
energy poverty by 2030 if these institutions act fast to
rebalance their budgets toward what's needed," said Vrinda
Manglik of the Sierra Club's International Climate and Energy
Campaign.
As well as putting at least half of their energy funding
into boosting access for the poor, they should ensure two-thirds
of that money goes towards "distributed" clean energy projects,
including mini-grids and off-grid power from renewable sources
such as solar, wind or hydro, the groups said.
A World Bank spokesman said an additional $40 billion per
year would be needed to achieve universal energy access by 2030,
but multilateral development banks (MDBs) could not provide this
alone, and private-sector investment would be vital.
The report also said fossil fuels "are not serving the
poor".
From fiscal 2012 to 2014, only around 5 percent of funding
for fossil fuel energy projects backed by the four development
banks included provisions that would increase access for the
poor, it said.
Centralised power production and grid expansion also
overlook the poor because the grid has yet to reach many rural
areas - home to 84 percent of those who lack access to
electricity. In addition, grid power is often unreliable and
unaffordable for poor households, the report said.
CHEAPER AND FASTER
Power for All, a global campaign bringing together business
and civil society leaders, urged the development banks to speed
up efforts to end energy poverty by creating dedicated funds for
access to decentralised renewable energy and fast-tracking
projects to implement it.
"The disproportionate MDB financial support for slow,
expensive centralised power projects over fast, cost-effective
decentralised renewables is perhaps one of the greatest missed
opportunities in development today," said campaign director
Kristina Skierka.
An independent evaluation of the World Bank Group's support
for electricity access from 2000 to 2014 showed that the median
implementation time of its investment projects was nine years.
In comparison, decentralised systems such as solar
mini-grids and solar panels on the rooftops of homes can be
rolled out in just a few months at a fraction of the cost of
centralised power generation, reaching far more people within a
decade, according to Power for All.
The report from the Sierra Club and Oil Change International
noted that, of the four MDBs, the Inter-American Development
Bank spent the largest share of its energy access portfolio on
off-grid and mini-grid power, at 25 percent over the three years
assessed.
But the World Bank said 57 percent of its investment in new
connections in 2015 went to off-grid solutions, and it was
working to increase investment in distributed energy.
The International Energy Agency (IEA) has estimated that to
achieve energy access for all by 2030, 64 percent of new
investments should be allocated to mini-grids and off-grid
power, the report noted.
"Energy access at its core is about enabling countries to
develop. Without it, countries cannot grow, create jobs,
children cannot study at night," the World Bank spokesman said.
"That's why we have to look at the full array of energy
solutions - on-grid and off-grid."
