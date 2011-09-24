* Drought, hunger grip Somalia, Kenya, Ethiopia, others
* UN chief says $700 million more still needed this year
(Adds remarks by U.N. chief)
WASHINGTON, Sept 24 The World Bank said on
Saturday it was more than tripling funding to $1.88 billion for
a worsening drought in Horn of Africa countries affecting more
than 13 million people.
The funding is boosted from around $500 million the World
Bank announced in July.
World Bank President Robert Zoellick said the financing
would help fill a $1 billion funding gap needed to tackle
drought and a food crisis engulfing parts of Somalia, Kenya,
Ethiopia, Eritrea, Djibouti and Uganda.
At the United Nations, Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon told a
conference on the Horn of Africa famine that around $700
million was still needed for this year alone. "Next year we
will need more," he added.
The United Nations had estimated that some $2.4 billion in
aid was needed for immediate drought relief assistance. While
international appeals have drawn $1.4 billion in donor pledges,
a gap remains.
Somalia is at the epicenter of the hunger crisis. The
United Nations has said about 750,000 people face imminent
starvation in Somalia, where the al Qaeda-affiliated rebel
group al Shabaab controls much of the south and will not allow
food shipments.
Zoellick said the World Bank funding would be allocated in
three phases following initial needs assessments conducted by
bank experts in Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somali refugee camps
and Uganda.
He made clear that the bulk of the funding was for
long-term measures to aid resistance to drought, with just $288
million going for "rapid response" relief in the fiscal year
ending next June 30.
"In addressing today's disaster, our role is to help build
resilience for tomorrow. A humanitarian crisis need not and
should not become a perpetual crisis," he said in a statement.
At the United Nations, Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odings
became the first leader attending the annual General Assembly
gathering to sign a charter drafted by a coalition of aid
agencies outlining actions to stop widespread starvation.
They included early warning of famines, support for local
food production, stockpiling emergency food reserves and
limiting the use of food export bans, building social safety
nets and engaging in vigorous diplomacy to end conflicts.
Irish rock singer Bob Geldof, a longtime activist for
famine relief, told reporters, "Is it (the charter) going to
shift the world on its axis? No. Is it going to give it a
little nudge? Absolutely."
(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton in Washington and Patrick
Worsnip at the United Nations; Editing by Will Dunham)