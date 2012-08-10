WASHINGTON Aug 10 The World Bank on Friday named Jin-Yong Cai, a Chinese national who worked for Goldman Sachs, to head its private-sector lending arm, placing an emerging market candidate in a top job.

The World Bank said it had picked Jin-Yong to be executive vice-president and chief executive of the International Finance Corp.

Jin-Yong previously served as a managing director at Goldman Sachs Group and was involved in Goldman's management globally, IFC said in statement.