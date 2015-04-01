* About 60 pct of IFC portfolio in financial intermediaries
* Oxfam says hard to track development impact
* IFC says clients must comply with standards
By Anna Yukhananov
WASHINGTON, April 1 The World Bank's private
sector arm may be doing more harm than good when it invests in
private equity firms, banks and other financial intermediaries,
global development group Oxfam said in a report on Wednesday.
In one project indirectly sponsored by the bank's
International Finance Corporation (IFC), 164 villagers in
Cambodia lost their plots and thousands of others suffered when
a Vietnamese company expanded plantations to their land.
In another high-profile case, the IFC's own watchdog
criticized a loan to the largest bank in Honduras, whose clients
included a palm oil company tied to land disputes and killings.
"By channeling funds through third parties, the IFC loses
control of how the money is eventually spent," Oxfam said. "It
has little proof of positive development outcomes."
The IFC directed about 63 percent of its $17 billion of
commitments in the last fiscal year to financial intermediaries
in developing countries, to leverage its money to reduce poverty
and boost economic growth.
Oxfam said more investments are likely to run into problems
as the World Bank takes on riskier projects, including
infrastructure and lending to conflict-affected states.
The IFC said it takes Oxfam's findings "very seriously" and
was already working to address the cases, many of which occurred
before 2012, when the institution revised its social and
environmental standards.
Since then, the IFC said, it has expanded its staff of
specialists on safeguards, visited risky projects more often
and audited financial clients every year to ensure they have
good systems for managing environmental and social risks.
MISSING RISK
But Oxfam said the reforms have been insufficient, because
the IFC still misses major risks or does not share enough
information about investments.
For example, in 2012 the IFC invested $15 million in a New
York-based private equity fund that in turn invested in the
Santa Rita hydroelectric plant in Guatemala. But the investment
was not classified as "high risk," which would have prompted
greater scrutiny.
According to Oxfam, the IFC only switched the project's risk
category in October, when communities affected by the dam
complained about violence and displacement and lodged a formal
complaint with the IFC's watchdog.
The IFC said the cases highlighted by Oxfam show the
institution must constantly work to improve its approach to
lending and make "course corrections" as it goes along.
"We are part of the solution, but we know that we can always
do better," it said.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)