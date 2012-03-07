WASHINGTON, March 7 U.S. Senator John
Kerry is not interested in being the next president of the World
Bank and has not been contacted by the Obama administration
about the job, a spokeswoman for Kerry said on Wednesday.
A source with knowledge of the Obama administration's
thinking said earlier on Wednesday that Kerry, a Massachusetts
Democrat who chairs the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, was
on a short list of candidates being considered to replace Robert
Zoellick at the World Bank.
"Senator Kerry hasn't been contacted by the administration
about the World Bank vacancy," Kerry spokeswoman Jodi Seth said.
"While he has great respect for the institution and its role in
the world, he's not interested in the position."
