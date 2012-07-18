WASHINGTON, July 18 World Bank President Jim
Yong Kim on Wednesday warned that most regions of the world will
be hurt by the debt crisis enveloping the euro zone and said it
was vital to protect the strong economic gains of the past
decade in the developing world.
In his first public speech since taking the helm of the
World Bank three weeks ago, Kim said even if the euro zone
crisis is contained, it could still reduce growth in most of the
world's regions by as much as 1.5 percent.
A major crisis in Europe could slash gross domestic product
in developing countries by 4 percent or more, enough to trigger
a deep global recession, he said.
"Such events threaten many of the recent achievements in the
fight against poverty," he said.
Outlining his vision for the global poverty-fighting
institution, Kim said his priority was to protect development
gains from global economic risks, such as the euro zone crisis,
which has begun to weigh on growth in large emerging economies
like China.
For now, the world's poorest nations appear to be somewhat
insulated from the euro zone crisis because they have limited
exposure to global financial markets.
But Kim said not everyone would be spared, and he urged
European leaders to act quickly to ensure the crisis doesn't
worsen.
"To put it starkly, what's happening in Europe today affects
the fisherman in Senegal and the software programmer in India,"
Kim told the Brookings Institution, a think tank in Washington.
"Therefore, it is urgent that European countries take all
necessary measures to restore stability."
Kim said the bank needed to play a role in broadening
development to fragile states or countries afflicted by
conflict, and ensuring that growth in developing regions is
lasting and benefits everyone, not just a few.
He said reforms are needed to sustain high rates of growth
even in fast-rising economies. Middle-income countries need to
modernize their economic structures and create jobs to meet the
growing expectations of their people, Kim added.
"Even as an unprecedented number of people in the developing
world are ascending into the middle class, segments of the
poorest populations are being left behind, and other segments of
the middle class are at risk of falling back into poverty," he
said.
(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)