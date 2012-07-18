* Developing countries could see GDP fall of 4 percent
* Kim says focus on delivering results
* Balancing clean energy, development needs
(Adds details on climate change, background)
By Lesley Wroughton
WASHINGTON, July 18 World Bank President Jim
Yong Kim on Wednesday warned that most regions of the world will
be hurt by the debt crisis enveloping the euro zone and said it
was vital to protect the strong economic gains of the past
decade in the developing world.
In his first public speech since taking the helm of the
World Bank on July 1, Kim said even if the euro zone crisis is
contained, it could still reduce growth in most of the world's
regions by as much as 1.5 percent.
A major crisis in Europe could slash gross domestic product
in developing countries by 4 percent or more, enough to trigger
a deep global recession, he said.
"Such events threaten many of the recent achievements in the
fight against poverty," he said, noting that over the last
decade nearly 30 developing countries have grown by 6 percent or
more annually.
Outlining challenges for the global poverty-fighting
institution, Kim said his priority was to protect development
gains from economic risks, such as the euro zone crisis, which
has begun to weigh on growth in large emerging economies like
China.
For now, the world's poorest nations appear to be somewhat
insulated from the euro zone crisis because they have limited
exposure to global financial markets.
But Kim said not everyone would be spared and he urged
European policymakers to take necessary steps to restore
stability.
"To put it starkly, what's happening in Europe today affects
the fisherman in Senegal and the software programmer in India,"
Kim told the Brookings Institution, a think tank in Washington.
He said the bank had a role in broadening development to
include fragile states or countries afflicted by conflict so
they are not left trailing behind, and ensuring growth in
developing regions is lasting and benefits everyone.
He said reforms are needed to sustain high rates of growth
even in fast-rising economies. Middle-income countries need to
modernize their economic structures and create jobs to meet the
growing expectations of their people, Kim added.
The challenge for the World Bank was also to help tackle
growing inequality in developing countries, Kim said.
"Even as an unprecedented number of people in the developing
world are ascending into the middle class, segments of the
poorest populations are being left behind, and other segments of
the middle class are at risk of falling back into poverty," he
said.
Unlike previous heads of the World Bank, Kim is a physician
and anthropologist, not a politician, banker or a career
diplomat. His work has focused on bringing healthcare to the
poor, whether fighting tuberculosis in Haiti and Peru or
tackling HIV/AIDS in Russian prisons.
As he makes his rounds of the different parts of the World
Bank Group, Kim said he had was focused on what he called "the
science of delivering results," in which the impact of
development projects on people can be measured.
"We have to have focus on actually delivering results on the
ground," Kim said. Such ideas are likely to play well among the
World Bank's major donors, such as the United States, which are
facing budget constraints and wanting to see tax dollars put to
good use.
SCIENCE OF CLIMATE CHANGE
Kim weighed into the controversial issue of the World Bank
funding for energy projects, such as coal. Environmentalists
have called on the World Bank, which oversees a clean technology
fund for donors, to stop funding projects that increase damaging
greenhouse gas emissions and promote clean sources of energy.
Kim said he recognized the trade-offs between the need to
protect the environment and ensure that developing countries
have access to reliable power.
"I have been trained in science and I have to tell you that
the data I'm seeing about the changes (to temperatures and sea
levels) ... is extremely disturbing and we have to put the
science of climate change in front of all of our member
countries and I guarantee you that I will do that," he said.
He added: "But having said that, you should also know that I
believe in energy to lift people out of poverty and prosperity,
so we are going to be constantly having to balance those needs
and those interests, which is part of my job."
A lot of climate research shows that rising greenhouse gas
emissions are responsible for increasing global average surface
temperatures by about 0.17 degrees Celsius a decade from
1980-2010 and for a sea level rise of about 2.3mm a year from
2005-2010 as ice caps and glaciers melt.
More than 180 countries are negotiating a new global climate
pact which will come into force by 2020 and force all nations to
cut emissions to limit warming to below 2 degrees Celsius this
century -- a level scientists say is the minimum required to
avert catastrophic effects.
(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)