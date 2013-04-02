* Kim calls for cutting extreme poverty to 3 percent
globally
* Economic growth not enough to shrink poverty
* Kim to outline targets at meeting of World Bank, IMF
By Lesley Wroughton
WASHINGTON, April 2 World Bank President Jim
Yong Kim on Tuesday called for a commitment by the international
community to end extreme poverty by 2030 and to improve the
lives of the most vulnerable people living in developing
countries.
To reach that goal, Kim said the world would have to reduce
the number of people living below the poverty line of $1.25 per
day to 3 percent globally by 2030, and raise the per capita
incomes of the bottom 40 percent of every developing country.
The 3 percent target marks a new goal for the World Bank,
which did not provide directly comparable numbers for the
current rate of extreme poverty.
The goal would help the World Bank prioritize development
projects that have the biggest impact on the poorest and reduce
inequality, Kim said.
"Now is the time to commit to ending extreme poverty," he
said in a speech before meetings of the World Bank and
International Monetary Fund on April 19 and 20 in Washington.
"We are at an auspicious moment in history, when the
successes of past decades and an increasingly favorable economic
outlook combine to give developing countries a chance - for the
first time ever - to end extreme poverty within a generation,"
he added.
The World Bank's board will consider a new country strategy
for India next week that aimed to reduce poverty by an
additional 300 million over the next several years. An estimated
50 million people were lifted out of poverty in India over the
past five years.
Economists have estimated the poverty rate for the
developing world in 2012 at about 19 percent, representing about
1.1 billion people. That is down from 21 percent in 2010, or
about 1.2 billion people. The overall poverty rate has been
falling by about 1 percentage point a year from 1981 to 2010,
according to World Bank data.
The rise of countries like China, India and Brazil has
lifted hundreds of millions of people out of poverty, according
to the World Bank and the United States.
But most of the success in reducing poverty has been in
China, while regions such as South Asia and sub-Saharan Africa
still struggle with high poverty levels. Fragile states, such as
Afghanistan, are also still mired in poverty.
World leaders have called for an end to extreme poverty,
including U.S. President Barack Obama and Malawi's new leader,
Joyce Banda. Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff said last month
Brazil was close to eradicating extreme poverty through a
flagship cash transfer program for the poor that is being
replicated in other countries.
The focus on poverty targets comes as a high-level panel is
working on a new global development framework that looks beyond
the 2015 U.N. Millennium Development Goals of halving global
poverty and hunger.
Kim said economic growth was important but not enough to cut
poverty and shrink the growing gap between rich and poor. New
development challenges like climate change threaten the
livelihoods of millions of poor people, he cautioned.
To reach the 2030 goal, Kim said, poorer regions such as
South Asia and sub-Saharan Africa need sustained high growth
rates and increased job creation. The goal also relies on
averting economic shocks such as sharp rises in food and fuel
prices.
"Economic growth is vital but we can't assume that growth at
the top will trickle down. We need to create the conditions that
will guarantee that the poor participate in development," Kim
said.