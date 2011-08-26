WASHINGTON Aug 26 World Bank President Robert Zoellick on Friday shuffled his top management and named bank veteran Caroline Anstey as new managing director, putting her in charge of further modernizing the poverty-fighting institution.

The changes reflect in part the departure of four top senior managers and more cooperation among fast-developing regions in Asia, Africa and Latin America.

Anstey, a British national, succeeds Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who left earlier this month to return to Nigeria to head the country's finance ministry. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)