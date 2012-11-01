WASHINGTON Nov 1 The World Bank said on
Thursday it had earmarked $245 million in credit lines and
grants for Myanmar under an 18-month work plan that will focus
on budget, regulatory and private sector reforms.
The interim country strategy, endorsed by the board during a
meeting in Washington, will guide the World Bank's assistance to
the country over the next 18 months. Part of the strategy
includes an $80 million grant for small rural projects.
Pamela Cox, World Bank vice president for East Asia and the
Pacific, said another $165 million will be made available to
Myanmar once the country has cleared its overdue debt to Bank.
"In the coming months once we've cleared arrears we will be
sitting down with the government to program those funds," Cox
told reporters.
A spokesperson for the International Monetary Fund said it
would be sending a mission to Myanmar in early November for
talks with the government on a possible staff-monitored program.
The program, which would not include any financing, will help
Myanmar's efforts to restructure its debt with the Paris Club of
creditors.
After five decades of brutal junta rule, Myanmar has stunned
the world with rapid economic and democratic reforms that has
led to an easing of sanctions imposed by the United States and
European Union to encourage further reforms.
It is Asia's second-poorest country, but as it opens up its
economy, at stake is influence in one of Asia's last frontier
markets. The country is rich in natural and other resources eyes
by foreign investors.