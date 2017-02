WASHINGTON, March 23 U.S. President Barack Obama o n F riday nominated Dartmouth College President Jim Yong Kim, a public health expert of South Korean origin, to head the World Bank.

"I do not think that the World Bank could have a better leader," Obama said as he made the announcement with Kim at his side in the White House rose garden. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)