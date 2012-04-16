WASHINGTON, April 16 U.S. President Barack Obama
on Monday welcomed the selection of Jim Yong Kim as president of
the World Bank, saying the selection process had been "open and
transparent" and praising the man he proposed for the post for
being an inclusive leader.
"I appreciate the strong support offered to Dr. Kim from
leaders around the world," Obama said in a statement.
"I am also pleased that this has been an open and
transparent process, and would like to take this opportunity to
acknowledge the outstanding qualifications and commitment of the
other two candidates."
(Reporting By Jeff Mason; Editing by Eric Beech)