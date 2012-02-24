* Bank says global alliance needed to save oceans
* Millions of jobs at risk from over-fishing, pollution
* Placing value on oceans' assets key to challenge
By David Fogarty
SINGAPORE, Feb 24 The World Bank announced
on Friday a global alliance to better manage and protect the
world's oceans, which are under threat from over-fishing,
pollution and climate change.
Oceans are the lifeblood of the planet and the global
economy, World Bank President Robert Zoellick told a conference
on ocean conservation in Singapore. Yet the seas have become
overexploited, coastlines badly degraded and reefs under threat
from pollution and rising temperatures.
"We need a new SOS: Save Our Seas," Zoellick said in
announcing the alliance.
The partnership would bring together countries, scientific
centres, non-governmental groups, international organisations,
foundations and the private sector, he said.
The World Bank could help guide the effort by bringing
together existing global ocean conservation programmes and
support efforts to mobilise finance and develop
market-mechanisms to place a value on the benefits that oceans
provide.
Millions of people rely on oceans for jobs and food and that
dependence will grow as the world's population heads for 9
billion people, underscoring the need to better manage the seas.
Zoellick said the alliance was initially committed to
mobilising at least $300 million in finance.
"Working with governments, the scientific community, civil
society organizations, and the private sector, we aim to
leverage as much as $1.2 billion to support healthy and
sustainable oceans."
FISH STOCKS
A key focus was understanding the full value of the oceans'
wealth and ecosystem services. Oceans are the top source of
oxygen, help regulate the climate, while mangroves, reefs and
wetlands are critical to protecting increasingly populous
coastal areas against hazards such as storms -- benefits that
are largely taken for granted.
"Whatever the resource, it is impossible to evolve a plan to
manage and grow the resource without knowing its value," he
said.
Another aim was to rebuild at least half the world's fish
stocks identified as depleted. About 85 percent of ocean
fisheries are fully exploited, over-exploited or depleted.
"We should increase the annual net benefits of fisheries to
between $20 billion and $30 billion. We estimate that global
fisheries currently run a net economic loss of about $5 billion
per year," he said.
Participants at the conference spoke of the long-term
dividends from ocean conservation and better management of its
resources. But that needed economists, bankers and board rooms
to place a value on the oceans' "natural capital".
"The key to the success of this partnership will be new
market mechanisms that value natural capital and can attract
private finance," Abyd Karmali, global head of carbon markets at
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, told Reuters.
He pointed to the value in preserving carbon-rich mangrove
forests and sea grassbeds and the possibility of earning carbon
offsets for projects that conserve these areas.
"The oceans' stock is in trouble. We have diminished its
asset value to a huge degree and poor asset management is poor
economics," Stephen Palumbi, director of the Hopkins Marine
Station, Stanford University, told the conference.
