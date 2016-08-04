By David Lawder
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 4 The World Bank approved new
rules on Thursday that aim to expand protections for people and
the environment in projects financed by the bank while making it
easier for borrowers to comply with its standards.
But the first major update to the World Bank's safeguard
policies in nearly 20 years has drawn fire from some non-profit
groups for creating "loopholes" with more vague language and
more reliance on borrower country laws and standards.
"The bank has effectively dismantled thirty years of
environmental and social protections for the world's most
impoverished and vulnerable peoples," said Stephanie Fried,
executive director of the Ulu Foundation, a non-profit group
focused on forest preservation.
World Bank President Jim Yong Kim defended the changes as a
compromise that strengthens many protections while eliminating
"onerous" requirements in countries whose environmental, labor
and human rights standards match those of the World Bank.
The new standards, which are due to be fully implemented by
2018, will also bring the World Bank's safeguards more in line
with those of other multilateral development banks.
Kim told reporters on a conference call that one key example
of the changes will be increased protections for lesbian, gay,
bisexual and transgender communities. The bank pulled out of a
$90 million loan to Uganda's health system in 2014 after the
government passed a law that imposed life sentences for certain
homosexual activities and made it a crime not to report
violations.
Kim said the World Bank had committed increased funding to
work with its 189 member countries to lift their own
environmental and human rights safeguards to match those of the
Washington-based development lender.
The new standards come at a time when the World Bank is
facing new competition from the Chinese-led Asian Infrastructure
Investment Bank, which announced its first loans of about $509
million in June.
Kim said the World Bank could create safeguards so onerous
that borrowers might be unable to comply with them, or it could
allow unacceptable outcomes for poor and indigenous communities.
"We had to find a path down the middle where we could both
ensure that abuses did not happen and at the same time make it
possible for borrowers to borrow," Kim said, adding that it was
a challenge getting 189 countries to agree on the new standards.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Tom Brown)