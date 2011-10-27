WASHINGTON Oct 27 The World Bank on Thursday
approved $250 million in funding for South African power
utility Eskom to develop a wind and solar plant as part of a
push to boost sources of clean energy.
The World Bank said the funding through its Clean
Technology Fund will finance a 100-megawatt solar power plant
in Upington in the Northern Cape province and a 100-megawatt
wind power project at Sere, north of Cape Town.
"The loan will help Eskom to implement two of the largest
renewable energy projects ever attempted on the African
continent," the bank said in a statement.
Eskom, a major supplier of energy to South Africa and
neighboring countries, is keen to reduce its carbon footprint.
The state-owned utility is spending billions of dollars to
build and upgrade existing coal-fired power plants to meet
immediate energy needs, and wants to diversify the energy mix
toward cleaner sources of energy.
Last month, Eskom signed two loan agreements worth $365
million with the African Development Bank to develop the Sere
and Upington projects. For more see [ID:nL5E7KQ08R].
Eskom said it hoped to begin construction of the Sere wind
project early next year.
The World Bank came under fire last year for approving a
$3.75 billion loan for the development of a coal-fired plant in
South Africa, but Eskom said the project was necessary to ease
the country's chronic power shortages.
South Africa hosts global climate talks in the port city of
Durban between Nov. 28 and Dec. 9 on a new globally binding
climate pact to succeed the Kyoto Protocol from 2013. Part of
the discussions are on designing a fund to help developing
countries tackle climate change.
(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by James Dalgleish)