SINGAPORE Feb 25 The head of the World Bank said on Saturday it is right for the United States to take a leading role in some global institutions and that the right U.S. candidate for post of the bank's next president would be good for the United States and the bank.

The World Bank last week launched the nomination process to select a new president to succeed Robert Zoellick when he steps down in June, inviting names from any of its 187 member countries. The Obama administration has said it would open the process to competition.

Zoellick, speaking to Reuters in Singapore, said Americans did not hold top posts at the United Nations, World Trade Organization, regional banks or International Monetary Fund.

"I want the United States to feel a sense of responsibility to the international system. So in that sense if you get the right American candidate I think that can be good for the United States and the bank." (Reporting by David Fogarty; Editing by Ed Lane)