WASHINGTON, June 27 Outgoing World Bank chief
Robert Zoellick said on Wednesday he will join think tanks at
Harvard University and in Washington when he steps down from the
global development institution at the end of this week.
Zoellick said in a statement he will join the Belfer Center
for Science and International Affairs at Harvard University and
the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington
when he leaves the bank at the end of his five-year term on June
30.
He will become the first distinguished visiting fellow at
Peterson and a senior fellow at the Belfer Center, which is
linked to the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard.
"I hope to work on the intersection of economics and
security, applying history to policy questions of today,"
Zoellick said. "Both institutions have been at the cutting edge
of research and policy development, and I have benefited greatly
from both in the past."
Zoellick, a Republican who has served as U.S. trade
representative and deputy secretary of state, has often been
cited as a possible U.S. treasury secretary if presumed
Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney is elected in the
Nov. 6 election.
The World Bank's new president Jim Yong Kim, former
president of Dartmouth University and a physician and
anthropologist, takes the reins at the World Bank on July 1.
(Reporting By Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Vicki Allen)