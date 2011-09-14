FOREX-Dollar sags on lower yields; euro zone risk in focus
* Dollar/yen hovers near 10-week low, sharp yield fall takes toll
WASHINGTON, Sept 14 The head of the World Bank said the world had entered a new economic danger zone and that Europe, Japan and the United States all need to make hard decisions to avoid dragging down the global economy.
"Unless Europe, Japan, and the United states can also face up to responsibilities they will drag down not only themselves but the global economy," World Bank President Robert Zoellick Zoellick said in a speech at George Washington University.
"They have procrastinated for too long on taking the difficult decisions, narrowing what choices are now left to a painful few," he said, according to a prepared text of his remarks, which come ahead of meetings of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund next week.
The meetings of global finance and development leaders in Washington will focus on Europe's debt crisis and the risk of a Greek default, which has led to growing alarm in financial markets.
* Dollar/yen hovers near 10-week low, sharp yield fall takes toll
SAO PAULO, Feb 8 The Brazilian government will send a bill to Congress proposing a fine on homebuyers who cancel the purchase of a property be limited to 10 percent of the value of the house, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.
HONG KONG, Feb 9 Asian stocks looked set to consolidate around four-month highs on Thursday as a cautious Wall Street close and growing political risks in Europe force investors to the sidelines.