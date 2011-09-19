WASHINGTON, Sept 19 The head of the World Bank on Monday urged "cooperative action" to deal with a growing debt crisis in advanced economies and said a drop in investor confidence was already feeding through to developing nations.

He said stock markets in developing countries were hard hit and capital flows have declined sharply since August as the euro zone debt crisis intensified.

"So far foreign direct investment to developing countries has held up, which is good, but we need a close watch," Zoellick told reporters ahead of meetings of global finance leaders in Washington this week. "A new and larger risk looms. The drop in markets and confidence could prompt slippage in developing countries' investment and a pull back by their consumers too."