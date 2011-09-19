WASHINGTON, Sept 19 The head of the World Bank
on Monday urged "cooperative action" to deal with a growing
debt crisis in advanced economies and said a drop in investor
confidence was already feeding through to developing nations.
He said stock markets in developing countries were hard hit
and capital flows have declined sharply since August as the
euro zone debt crisis intensified.
"So far foreign direct investment to developing countries
has held up, which is good, but we need a close watch,"
Zoellick told reporters ahead of meetings of global finance
leaders in Washington this week. "A new and larger risk looms.
The drop in markets and confidence could prompt slippage in
developing countries' investment and a pull back by their
consumers too."