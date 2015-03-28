* Dufry to buy 50.1 pct stake in WDF at 10.25 euros per
share
* Will launch mandatory takeover on remaining WDF shares
* Deal creates biggest world travel retailer
(Adds further details, analyst's estimates of synergies)
By Silvia Aloisi and Paola Arosio
MILAN, March 28 Switzerland's Dufry has
agreed to buy a majority stake in World Duty Free in a
deal which values the Italian firm at 3.6 billion euros ($3.8
billion) and will make the combined group the world's biggest
travel retailer.
Edizione, the holding company owned by the Benetton family
and controlling World Duty Free (WDF), said on Saturday it was
selling its 50.1 percent stake in the group to Dufry for 10.25
euros per share.
It said proceeds from the sale would total 1.3 billion
euros, valuing the whole group at just under 3.6 billion euros
after taking account of debt, which stood at 970 million euros
at the end of last year.
The deal is the second high-profile foreign takeover of an
Italian company in less than a week after China National
Chemical Corp agreed to buy a majority stake in tyre maker
Pirelli last Sunday.
The Benetton family had indicated that it was willing to
give up control of WDF to help the company cope with the rising
costs of airport concessions, and also give the retailer more
bargaining power with suppliers.
Dufry in turn cements its position as the world's leading
travel retailer in a fragmented sector - the combined gorup will
have a market share of 25 percent and projected annual sales of
$9 billion. One analyst who asked not to be named put the value
of expected synergies from the merger at between 80 and 120
million euros a year.
Total retail spending at airports around the world is
expected to almost double to $59 billion in 2019 from $36.8
billion in 2014, analysts predict, driven by rapid growth in
Asia, where more than 350 new airports are set to be built in
the next eight years.
WORLD DUTY FREE SHARE PRICE
The price per share offered for World Duty Free represents a
22 percent premium to the average market price in the last six
months, but is below the 11 euros per share which some analysts
had expected.
Shares in World Duty Free - which operates 495 stores in 98
airports including London's Heathrow and Gatwick - closed at
10.96 euros on Friday.
Edizione said Dufry, which last year bought Nuance Group for
$1.7 billion, would make a mandatory offer for the rest of World
Duty Free and would launch a share offer to help finance the
acquisition.
It said a group of shareholders representing approximately
30 percent of Dufry's voting share capital had given the Italian
group "irrevocable undertakings" to vote in favour of the
capital increase. The closing of the sale is expected in the
third quarter of 2015.
The Benetton family, which also owns toll roads, airports
and real estate as well as the Benetton clothing brand, spun
World Duty Free out of airport and roadside service station food
and drinks retailer Autogrill in 2013.
The move was aimed at attracting new investors and
potentially selling off its stake in the travel retail business.
A source close to the Italian company said the price offered
by Dufry was 13 times WDF's earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation. This compares with a price of 10
times EBITDA which Dufry paid last year to buy Nuance.
The Edizione statement made no mention of the Qatar
Investment Authority, which bankers had told Reuters earlier
this month was teaming up with Dufry to bid for the Italian
travel retailer.
A spokesman for Dufry declined to comment.
South Korea's Lotte Group and China's Sunrise
Duty Free were also among the bidders for World Duty Free as was
France's Lagardere group, bankers said, although Dufry
was always seen as the most obvious partner for WDF.
Edizione was advised by BofA Merrill Lynch and Mediobanca,
while Dufry was advised by Deutsche Bank.
($1 = 0.9185 euros)
(Additional reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Greg
Mahlich)