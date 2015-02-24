MILAN Feb 24 World Duty Free has been approached by several parties interested in a stake in the Italian airport retailer but it has not received any offers, Gilberto Benetton, a shareholder in the company, said on Tuesday.

Benetton was responding to questions about a possible offer after Korea's Money Today reported earlier that Lotte Shopping had submitted a proposal to WDF's board of directors over the weekend to buy a controlling stake in the group, citing an unidentified high-ranking Lotte official.

Benetton said WDF was open to all options regarding a stake sale, but stressed that if anything happens, "it won't be in the short term".

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; writing by Agnieszka Flak)