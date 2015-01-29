MILAN Jan 29 Edizione, the holding company owned by the Benetton family, said on Thursday it had not yet received any concrete offer for its Italian travel retailer subsidiary World Duty Free.

"Edizione has received numerous requests for information from investment banks which at the moment have not led to any concrete proposal," the holding company said in a statement.

Edizione owns 50.1 percent of World Duty Free.

Sources said earlier on Thursday French media group Lagardère had joined the race to acquire a majority of the Italian retailer.

Edizione has said on several occasions it is open to growth opportunities for its subsidiary via mergers with other operators in the sector. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Isla Binnie)