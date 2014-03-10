MILAN, March 10 World Duty Free Group (WDFG) said on Monday it will seek shareholder approval to buy back shares worth up to 5 percent of the company after posting 2013 results in line with forecasts.

WDFG, which was spun off from Italian motorway restaurant operator Autogrill in October, said revenue rose 3.8 percent to 2.078 billion euros ($2.88 billion) in 2013, broadly in line with analyst estimates of around 2.1 billion euros.

The company said in November it expected to post annual revenue of 2.06-2.08 billion euros.

WDFG said sales had risen 11.6 percent at constant exchange rates in the first eight weeks of 2014.

The company said net profit increased by 5.1 percent to 105.8 million euros last year, above a mean forecast of 91.36 million euros from 12 analysts polled by Reuters.

