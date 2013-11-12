UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MILAN Nov 12 Travel and duty-free retailer World Duty Free Group on Tuesday confirmed its full-year core earnings guidance and slightly raised its revenue forecast.
The company, which was spun off from highway restaurants operator Autogrill as of Oct. 1, said it expected to report full-year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of between 250-260 million euros ($335-$349 million).
Revenues were expected at between 2.06-2.08 billion euros, up from an earlier guidance of 2.05 billion euros, and would include contribution from its recently acquired U.S. retail operations, it added.
($1 = 0.7459 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Stephen Jewkes)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources