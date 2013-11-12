MILAN Nov 12 Travel and duty-free retailer World Duty Free Group on Tuesday confirmed its full-year core earnings guidance and slightly raised its revenue forecast.

The company, which was spun off from highway restaurants operator Autogrill as of Oct. 1, said it expected to report full-year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of between 250-260 million euros ($335-$349 million).

Revenues were expected at between 2.06-2.08 billion euros, up from an earlier guidance of 2.05 billion euros, and would include contribution from its recently acquired U.S. retail operations, it added.

($1 = 0.7459 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Stephen Jewkes)