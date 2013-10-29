NEW YORK Oct 29 The World Federation of
Exchanges, the trade association for the operators of regulated
financial exchanges, said on Tuesday it will move its
headquarters to London from Paris by year-end to help it better
engage with the global financial community.
The WFE includes members from 62 exchanges, and delegates of
the organization approved the relocation to London at a meeting
in Mexico City.
"London is a world class financial center," Andreas Preuss,
Chairman of the WFE Board of Directors, told the group's members
at the opening of the meeting.
He said the move would bring the WFE closer to many of its
important customers and stake holders, including institutional
investors and brokers.
London would also give the WFE better access to the major
financial media, and many WFE members already have offices
and/or operations in London, said Preuss, who is also deputy CEO
of Deutsche Boerse AG.
Chairmen and chief executives from more than 50 of the
world's leading equities, options and futures exchanges gathered
for the WFE meeting, which ends on Wednesday.