Jan 14 Foreign exchange company World First UK Ltd appointed Alexander Filshie to the newly created role of chief financial officer.

Filshie will lead and develop the company's global finance function, it said.

He was most recently the group chief financial officer of CLS Group, the operator of the world's largest multicurrency cash settlement service.

Filshie's previous employers include Standard Chartered Plc , Barclays Plc and American Express Inc . (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)