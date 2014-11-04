Nov 4 Worldline SA :

* Worldline partners with Powa Technologies to offer tablet-based POS terminals across Europe, Middle East And Africa

* Worldline is now preferred reseller of PowaPOS solutions in Europe, Middle East And Africa