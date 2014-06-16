(Adds more detail)

PARIS, June 16 Worldline, a provider of electronic payment and transaction services, on Monday set the price range for its 610 million euro ($830.52 million) stock market listing on Euronext in Paris at between 16.4 and 20 euros per share.

Worldline, part of French IT firm Atos, makes software and offers services to companies that want to do on-line payments.

Worldline said it would use part of the proceeds from the listing to repay money borrowed from the Atos Group. It will use the rest of the net proceeds for general corporate purposes and for pursuing organic growth and external growth opportunities, it said.

Worldline said the offer consists of about 255 million euros of newly issued shares and about 355 million euros existing shares being sold by Atos.

Subscriptions for the French public offering will close on June 25 at 1700 Paris time, subscriptions for the international offering on June 26 at 1300. Pricing for the global offering is expected to take place on June 26. Trading on Euronext Paris is expected to start on June 27. ($1 = 0.7345 Euros) (Reporting by Geert De Clercq, Cyril Altmeyer and Leila Abboud. Editing by Jane Merriman)