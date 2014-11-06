Nov 6 Worldline SA :

* Reports Q3 revenue of 284.6 million euros, up 2.5 percent

* Q3 free cash flow is 36.5 million euros

* 9-month free cash flow is 93.9 million euros, in line with objectives for year of about 110 million euros

* Expects to reach in FY 2014 3 percent to 4 percent organic growth at constant exchange rates and scope compared to 2013