BRIEF-China Vanke Co announces consolidation of commercial properties
* Resolution regarding consolidation arrangement of commercial properties of group submitted to board on 11 March 2017 was approved by all directors
June 3 World Markets AG : * Says consolidated net loss for 2013 under ifrs was CHF 38.9 million(profit of
CHF 1.0 million in 2012) * Says FY 2013 loss per share CHF 14.95 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Purchasers (Jayton and Oretta), both wholly-owned subsidiaries of company, entered into agreements
* Says property unit plans to set up project company with registered capital at 1.2 billion yuan ($173.84 million)