PARIS, Sept 21 French payments processing firm
Ingenico said on Monday it had abandoned discussions
to take over British rival Worldpay Group Ltd, just days after
the target said it would go ahead with a listing of its shares
instead.
Worldpay (IPO-WORLD.L) said on Friday it planned to raise
about 890 million pounds ($1.4 billion) in an initial public
offering (IPO).
A person familiar with the matter had previously said
France-based Ingenico had offered as much as 6.6 billion pounds
including debt.
"Ingenico Group indicates that the discussions which had
been initiated with a view to potentially acquire Worldpay could
not be completed and have been brought to an end," the French
company said in a statement.
