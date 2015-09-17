LONDON, Sept 17 Ingenico has all the
financing in place to back a bid for Worldpay IPO-WORLD.L, the
British payments processing company which is being sold by
Advent International and Bain Capital, a source close to the
deal said.
The French payments company would sell Worldpay's U.S.
business if it succeeds in buying the company, the source said.
The source added that Ingenico has support of its key
shareholders as it sees 150 million euros of annual synergies.
Reuters earlier reported that Ingenico had offered to buy
Worldpay for as much as 6.6 billion pounds ($10.24 billion).
A decision on whether to sell or list Worldpay will be taken
on Friday in the light of the outcome of the U.S. Federal
Reserve's monetary meeting on Thursday.
($1 = 0.6446 pounds)
(Reporting by Steve Slater, writing by Pamela Barbaglia,
editing by Freya Berry)