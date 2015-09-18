Sept 18 British payments processing firm Worldpay Group Ltd (IPO-WORLD.L) said on Friday it intended to raise about 890 million pounds ($1.4 billion) through a London listing, as it looks to reduce its debt.

The company, owned by Advent International and Bain Capital, said it expected a free float of at least 25 percent following its initial public offering. ($1 = 0.6417 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)