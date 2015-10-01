LONDON Oct 1 Books have opened for the London stock market flotation of UK payments processing firm Worldpay, with the company seeking a market capitalisation of up to 5.2 billion pounds ($7.87 billion), a bookrunner said on Thursday.

The company, owned by private equity firms Advent and Bain, said in September that it would seek to raise net proceeds of around 890 million pounds to pay down debt, which currently totals around 2 billion pounds.

Worldpay previously turned down a bid from French payments company Ingenico for as much as 6.6 billion pounds, a personal familiar with the situation previously told Reuters. It is now seeking a market capitalisation of 4.5-5.2 billion pounds, the bookrunner said.

($1 = 0.6606 pounds) (Reporting By Freya Berry; editing by Emiliano Mellino)