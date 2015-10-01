(Adding net debt figures and enterprise value)
LONDON Oct 1 Books have opened for the London
stock market flotation of UK payments processing firm Worldpay
(IPO-WORLD.L), with the company seeking a market capitalisation
of up to 5.2 billion pounds ($7.87 billion), a bookrunner said
on Thursday.
The company, owned by private equity firms Advent and Bain,
said in September that it would seek to raise net proceeds of
around 890 million pounds to pay down debt.
Worldpay expects to reduce its net debt from 2.345 billion
pounds to around 1.5 billion pounds, said a source close to the
company .
Worldpay previously turned down a bid from French payments
company Ingenico for as much as 6.6 billion pounds, a
person familiar with the situation previously told Reuters. It
is now seeking a market capitalisation of 4.5-5.2 billion
pounds, giving it an enterprise value of 6-6.7 billion pounds,
the bookrunner and source said.
($1 = 0.6606 pounds)
(Reporting By Freya Berry and Emiliano Mellino, editing by
David Evans)