LONDON Oct 13 British payments processor Worldpay Group Ltd has priced its listing on the London Stock Exchange at 240 pence per share, valuing the business at 4.8 billion pounds ($7.4 billion).

Reuters reported last week that Worldpay's private-equity owners Advent International and Bain Capital had narrowed the price range for the initial public offering to between 235 pence and 250 pence from 225 pence to 260 pence. ($1 = 0.6521 pounds) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham, editing by Louise Heavens)