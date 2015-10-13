BRIEF-R2Net says JamesAllen.com raises $140 million growth equity investment from Francisco Partners
* JamesAllen.com raises $140 million growth equity investment from Francisco Partners to transform the diamond & engagement ring industry
LONDON Oct 13 British payments processor Worldpay Group Ltd has priced its listing on the London Stock Exchange at 240 pence per share, valuing the business at 4.8 billion pounds ($7.4 billion).
Reuters reported last week that Worldpay's private-equity owners Advent International and Bain Capital had narrowed the price range for the initial public offering to between 235 pence and 250 pence from 225 pence to 260 pence. ($1 = 0.6521 pounds) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham, editing by Louise Heavens)
* JamesAllen.com raises $140 million growth equity investment from Francisco Partners to transform the diamond & engagement ring industry
* Michaelson Capital Partners announces equity investment in ProTom International
* Drchrono - announced $12 million series A round of funding Source text for Eikon: