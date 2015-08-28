(Adds context, background, other bidders)
LONDON/PARIS Aug 28 French payments company
Ingenico has submitted a bid to buy UK firm Worldpay,
two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday, as the
contest heats up to take control of Europe's leading payments
processor.
Worldpay, owned by private equity firms Advent and Bain, is
heading for a London flotation in the autumn that could value it
at around 6 billion pounds ($9.2 billion).
But the company has been targeted by several private equity
houses, including CVC.
U.S. funds Blackstone and Hellman & Friedman are
bidding together, while rivals including Germany's Wirecard
have also entered the fray.
Ingenico has a stock market value of 7.42 billion euros.
Worldpay was carved out of RBS in 2010, by which
time it was the largest merchant acquirer in Europe, providing
card processing services for businesses.
Competing bidders will be hoping to tempt Worldpay from the
public listing route. After 2014, when firms found higher
valuations in flotations rather than in buyers' hands, the
balance has shifted as stock markets stumble and buyers grow
more eager for assets.
UK travel website Trainline and German perfume chain Douglas
were both snapped up by private equity funds earlier this year,
averting planned initial public offerings (IPOs).
Yet private equity firms have sometimes found it difficult
to compete with so-called trade buyers, which are often eager to
deploy large cash piles and are able to offer higher prices due
to potential synergy benefits.
Shares in Ingenico fell 6.6 percent to 113 euros by 0942 GMT
following an earlier report by Sky News.
Worldpay, Advent, Bain and Ingenico declined comment.
($1 = 0.6497 pounds)
