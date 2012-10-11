NEW DELHI Oct 11 Global apparent steel use will fall to 1.409 billion tonnes in 2012 compared with a previous forecast of 1.422 billion tonnes and drop to 1.455 billion tonnes in 2013 from a previous forecast of 1.486 billion tonnes, the World Steel Association said on Thursday.

Steel consumption in China, the world's largest producer and consumer of steel, will grow 2.5 percent and 3.1 percent in 2012 and 2013, to 639.5 million tonnes and 659.2 million tonnes, respectively.

The global steel industry has been struggling from the impact of the debt crisis in Europe and slowing demand and oversupply in China. Global crude steel production fell 1 percent in August from a year earlier. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Ryan Woo)