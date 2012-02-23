Feb 23 World Trade Center developer Larry Silverstein is expected to tap the market -- possibly in a month -- with a $475 million refunding of tax-exempt Liberty bonds, which partly financed the World Trade Center 7 office tower, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The New York Liberty Development Corporation, the conduit agency, approved the refunding on Tuesday. As required, it held a public hearing on the refunding one day later.

JPMorgan Chase was chosen to lead the underwriting syndicate, added the source, who requested anonymity.

A spokeswoman for the New York Liberty Development Corporation had no immediate comment.

