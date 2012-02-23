BRIEF-Bahrain's Securities and Investment FY profit falls
* FY consol net profit 2.3 nln dinars versus 2.8 million dinars year ago
Feb 23 World Trade Center developer Larry Silverstein is expected to tap the market -- possibly in a month -- with a $475 million refunding of tax-exempt Liberty bonds, which partly financed the World Trade Center 7 office tower, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
The New York Liberty Development Corporation, the conduit agency, approved the refunding on Tuesday. As required, it held a public hearing on the refunding one day later.
JPMorgan Chase was chosen to lead the underwriting syndicate, added the source, who requested anonymity.
A spokeswoman for the New York Liberty Development Corporation had no immediate comment.
(Reporting By Joan Gralla; Editing by Diane Craft)
* FY consol net profit 2.3 nln dinars versus 2.8 million dinars year ago
* Board recommends cash dividend of 5 percent for year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signs renewable agreement to raise amount to 50 million dinars for acquisition of Al Mulla International Finance co's investment portfolios Source:(http://bit.ly/2kVcubr) Further company coverage: