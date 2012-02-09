Feb 9 The lead agency rebuilding the World
Trade Center on Thursday sought to counter criticism about the
project's long delays and cost overruns, stressing the need for
spending cuts after the project's price tag ballooned by
billions of dollars.
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey owns the
16-acre (6.5 hectare) World Trade Center site. A preliminary
audit of the authority's operations and the World Trade Center
costs released Tuesday raised the cost of rebuilding to $14.8
billion, up from 2008's $11 billion estimate.
"That report is not going to go on the shelf and gather
dust," Port Authority Chairman David Samson told reporters.
He has directed the agency's senior management to soon
recommend ways to slice the soaring cost of its workforce.
Overtime, unused vacation days and rewards designed to keep
workers from leaving the authority have helped raise total
compensation by 19 percent to $749 million in the past five
years, the audit summary said.
The World Trade Center's redevelopment has stalled for years
due to clashes over insurance proceeds, security concerns and
design problems. The Port Authority has had seven executive
directors since 2001, the officials said. The audit called the
authority a "challenged and dysfunctional organization" with "a
lack of consistent leadership."
"The last 10 years this agency has gone through have been
completely destabilizing," said Scott Rechler, vice chairman of
the Port Authority. "There's a new team in town."
The Port Authority will have to spend an extra $1.6 billion
on the World Trade Center rebuilding if it fails to recover cost
overruns for delayed projects such as the National September 11
Memorial and Museum. That would raise the cost of the World
Trade Center complex to $16.4 billion.
"The expectation is that we will be recovering a large
portion of those costs," Rechler said.
Port Authority officials said the project's 2008 price
estimates should have been $1 billion higher because they left
out expenses, such as tenant improvements for One World Trade
Center, the tallest building on the site.
An extra $500 million was spent switching the order in which
projects - the transit hub, four skyscrapers, and an underground
parking garage - will be built so the memorial to the 3,000
people who died on Sept. 11, 2001 would be finished in time for
the tenth anniversary.
Even with that, the museum's opening has been delayed from
Sept. 11, 2012 due to a clash over how much it will cost.
The governors of New York and New Jersey share control of
the Port Authority and the two states have had a total of nine
governors since the air attacks. Each time a new governor is
elected, progress tends to slow because the newcomer has to be
brought up to speed on the complicated construction project.
A second study of the authority's capital planning and the
way it prioritizes projects is being conducted by financial
advisory firm Rothschild Inc and is due in June. This study is
expected to recommend "financing alternatives," the officials
said, including more reliance on the private sector.
(Reporting By Joan Gralla; Additional reporting by Edith Honan;
Editing by Andrew Hay)